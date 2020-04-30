Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.98, but opened at $55.85. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cognex shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 63,808 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

