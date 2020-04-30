Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a coverage optimism score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

