CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

