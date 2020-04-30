Clover (ASX:CLV) Trading Down 1.4%

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.07 ($1.47) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), approximately 576,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.25 million and a PE ratio of 34.43.

About Clover (ASX:CLV)

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

