Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,299,686 shares of company stock worth $152,209,927 in the last ninety days.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.