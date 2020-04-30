Clearway Energy (CWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWEN opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

