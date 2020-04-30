Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

