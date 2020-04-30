Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $317.45 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.