Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.