Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82.

