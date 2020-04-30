Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

