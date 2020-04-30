Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

