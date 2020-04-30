Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

