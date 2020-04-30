Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $323,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

