Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $5.56 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.77.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

