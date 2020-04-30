Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $3.30 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.