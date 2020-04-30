Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 12.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.94, 2,271,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,174,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

