Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Chubb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chubb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

