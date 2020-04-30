China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

CHL stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.04%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

