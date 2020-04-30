Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 888 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.76.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

