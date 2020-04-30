Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 274 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,936,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

