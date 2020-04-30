Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.93. The company has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.