Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 2,897 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

