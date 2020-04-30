Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,710 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of A stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

