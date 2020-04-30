Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after purchasing an additional 561,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

