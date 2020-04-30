Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $789,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

