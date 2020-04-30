Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

