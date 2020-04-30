Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 2,513 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

