Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

