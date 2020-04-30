Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.