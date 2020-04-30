Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 706 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 558,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

AJG opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

