Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 474 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

