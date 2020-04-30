Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 285 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

