Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.