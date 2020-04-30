Certified Advisory Corp Sells 115 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

