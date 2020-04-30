Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 497,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.