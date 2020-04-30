Certified Advisory Corp Has $35,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.29 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

