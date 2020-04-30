Certified Advisory Corp Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.