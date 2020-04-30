Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,047 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Bank of America dropped their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

