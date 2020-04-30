Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $265,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

