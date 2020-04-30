Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

