Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of CAT opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

