Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

CAT stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.