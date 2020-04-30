Castlight Health (CSLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Castlight Health has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.15–0.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zant Kenny Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares valued at $108,134. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.