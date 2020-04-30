Cascades (CAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.82 and a 12-month high of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.30.

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$1,015,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,158.68. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$205,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,097.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,057.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.