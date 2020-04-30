Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

XOM opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.