Capstone Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

VBR stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

