Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 714 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

