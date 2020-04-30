Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,937 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,798 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wix.Com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,681,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,734,000 after acquiring an additional 206,287 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.