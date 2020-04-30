Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

